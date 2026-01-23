Hamonic logged an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

This was Hamonic's fourth appearance in the Red Wings' last 26 games, and his first since Dec. 21 versus the Capitals. He got the nod to replace Simon Edvinsson (lower body) for this contest. Hamonic has two helpers, 16 shots on net, 22 PIM, 21 hits, 30 blocks and a minus-11 rating over 20 outings this season. Jacob Bernard-Docker has most often gotten the last spot in the lineup, and Hamonic's not even guaranteed to play in the event of an injury to another blueliner, as Erik Gustafsson is on the roster as well.