Hamonic logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Hamonic played Opening Night versus the Canadiens, but he was scratched for seven straight games before entering the lineup as a seventh defenseman Saturday. The 35-year-old is likely near the tail end of his career, and the Red Wings have more interest in giving minutes to younger options like Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Albert Johansson. Hamonic is likely to remain in a part-time role until injuries pile up on the blue line.