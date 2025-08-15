Red Wings' Travis Hamonic: Signs one-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamonic landed a one-year, $1 million contract with Detroit on Friday.
Hamonic spent the last three-plus seasons with Ottawa, picking up one goal and six assists across 59 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 34-year-old blueliner figures to be in a battle with Erik Gustafsson and Justin Holl for the bottom pairing with the Red Wings.
