Red Wings' Travis Hamonic: Still in part-time role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamonic played for the first time in five games in December when he logged three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Hamonic was in the lineup a majority of the time in November, but his role has shrunk in December. The 35-year-old has been sharing one spot in the lineup with Jacob Bernard-Docker, though both could play if Simon Edvinsson (lower body) misses any time after exiting Wednesday's contest. Hamonic has just one helper and a minus-11 rating through 17 appearances, though he's added 18 PIM, 18 hits and 24 blocked shots.
