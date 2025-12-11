default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hamonic played for the first time in five games in December when he logged three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Hamonic was in the lineup a majority of the time in November, but his role has shrunk in December. The 35-year-old has been sharing one spot in the lineup with Jacob Bernard-Docker, though both could play if Simon Edvinsson (lower body) misses any time after exiting Wednesday's contest. Hamonic has just one helper and a minus-11 rating through 17 appearances, though he's added 18 PIM, 18 hits and 24 blocked shots.

More News