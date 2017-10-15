Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Adding stability to blue line
Daley is plus-4 with an assist over his first five games with the Red Wings.
Wings coach Jeff Blashill is predictably deploying the industrious blueliner in all situations. It's only been five games, but Daley is averaging a career-high 23:35 of ice time, including a wealth of minutes on the man advantage (2:23) and in shorthanded situations (3:40). GM Ken Holland didn't have much cap money to spend in free agency this summer, though the acquisition of Daley is already paying major dividends, as he's indirectly alleviating pressure from Mike Green, who's the team's offensive leader from the back line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...