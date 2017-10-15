Daley is plus-4 with an assist over his first five games with the Red Wings.

Wings coach Jeff Blashill is predictably deploying the industrious blueliner in all situations. It's only been five games, but Daley is averaging a career-high 23:35 of ice time, including a wealth of minutes on the man advantage (2:23) and in shorthanded situations (3:40). GM Ken Holland didn't have much cap money to spend in free agency this summer, though the acquisition of Daley is already paying major dividends, as he's indirectly alleviating pressure from Mike Green, who's the team's offensive leader from the back line.