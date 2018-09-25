Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Aiming for weekend return
Daley is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Wednesday's road game versus Boston, though Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill believes the veteran will be ready by the weekend, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
It doesn't sound like the injury to Daley is serious, but the Wings will certainly keep a close eye on him. Mike Green (virus) still has no timeline for his return, and the thought of both players being bogged down by their respective issues ahead of the season is disconcerting, to say the least.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Finds back of net in victory•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Mediocre season in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Tallies two points•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Secures win with beautiful wrister•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Scores fourth goal of season in Wednesday's return•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...