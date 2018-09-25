Daley is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Wednesday's road game versus Boston, though Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill believes the veteran will be ready by the weekend, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

It doesn't sound like the injury to Daley is serious, but the Wings will certainly keep a close eye on him. Mike Green (virus) still has no timeline for his return, and the thought of both players being bogged down by their respective issues ahead of the season is disconcerting, to say the least.