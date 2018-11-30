Daley (lower body) is not expected to play in either Saturday's road game against the Bruins or Sunday's home tilt opposing the Avalanche, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Given Daley's expected absence this weekend, the Red Wings will likely have versatile tough guy Luke Witkowski emerge from the press box. However, there's almost no chance that Witkowski will come close to matching Daley's 18:35 ice-time average -- a more plausible scenario is having each healthy blueliner for Detroit take a few more shifts than they'd otherwise see to make up the difference.