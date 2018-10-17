Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Back in action Wednesday
Daley (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Daley missed the last four contests after suffering an upper-body injury against the Kings on Oct. 7. Fortunately, his stay on injured reserve wasn't too far beyond the minimum and Daley should slot in on the top pairing alongside Dennis Cholowski. Daley's power-play time waned last season and with it much of his fantasy value, but he still recorded 16 points -- nine goals and seven assists over 77 contests. Similar production could be in store for the veteran again in 2018-19 if he remains healthy.
