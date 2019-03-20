Daley is likely to miss the rest of the regular season due to a back injury, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This news was relayed from coach Jeff Blashill, who was initially hopeful that Daley would be able to join the team on a five-game road trip that concludes in Buffalo on March 28. Assuming Daley has played his last game in 2018-19, he'll finish with two goals, eight assists and a minus-3 rating through 44 games. The scant offensive output renders the defenseman a poor draft choice in all but the deepest fantasy leagues for next year.