As expected, Daley (upper body) won't return this season, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Daley will be in a contract year in 2019-10 -- after that, he can become an unrestricted free agent. A hard-working veteran defenseman, Daley has produced 302 points (89 goals, 213 assists) over 1,015 career contests between four clubs.

More News
Our Latest Stories