Daley sustained an (undisclosed) injury in Friday's game against the Rangers, the Associated Press reports.

Daley collided with opposing forward Paul Carey in the first period, limiting the Wings defenseman to 4:16 of ice time. Fortunately, this won't cause a stir in fantasy leagues since Daley's ownership levels have to be low in the first place; he's the owner of just one point (an assist) through 23 games and remains a blue-collar player who likes to step in front of shots and shut down the enemies.