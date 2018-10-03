Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Confirmed active for Thursday
Daley (lower body) indeed will suit up for Thursday's season opener versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This corroborates a report from Ansar Khan of MLive.com on Wednesday. Daley started at a snail's pace with the Red Wings last season, but he still ended up with 16 points and 125 blocked shots over 77 games. His offensive totals won't enthrall fantasy owners, but he's averaged at least 20 minutes of ice time for three years running.
