Daley managed an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Daley snapped an 11-game point drought with his helper on Tyler Bertuzzi's tally 20 seconds into the second period. It's been a difficult year for Daley, who has been limited to seven assists in 41 games after missing time due to multiple injuries. He's added 44 blocked shots and 36 shots on net this season, but he's not likely to interest fantasy owners even in deep formats.