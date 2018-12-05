Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Could skate Thursday
Daley (lower body) is expected to start skating Thursday, but is a few days away from returning to action, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The news effectively rule Daley out for the Wings' next two outings, but it leaves the door open for him to playing in the upcoming back-to-back versus the Kings and Capitals on Monday and Tuesday respectively. With Danny DeKeyser ruled out 4-6 weeks, a defenseman will need to be promoted from AHL Grand Rapids, with Joe Hicketts a possible candidate due to his ability to kill penalties.
