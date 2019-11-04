Daley (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game against the Predators.

Daley exited this past Saturday's loss to the Panthers with an unknown injury, and it appears he hasn't recovered in time for Monday's matchup. The veteran defenseman will look to shake off the issue by Wednesday's road game against the Rangers. Joe Hicketts is expected to remain in the lineup while Daley is on the mend.

