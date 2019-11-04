Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Dealing with lingering effects
Daley (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game against the Predators.
Daley exited this past Saturday's loss to the Panthers with an unknown injury, and it appears he hasn't recovered in time for Monday's matchup. The veteran defenseman will look to shake off the issue by Wednesday's road game against the Rangers. Joe Hicketts is expected to remain in the lineup while Daley is on the mend.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Exits early Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Off to dreadful start•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Returns from lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Slots into Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Given clean bill of health•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Participates in practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.