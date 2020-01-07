Daley (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Montreal, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Daley suffered an undisclosed injury when he blocked a shot during Sunday's loss to the Blackhawks. It's unclear when the veteran blueliner might be ready to return, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his recovery, as he's only picked up one assist while posting an ugly minus-13 rating in 22 games this campaign.