Daley is averaging 30.78 shifts per contest, which is more than any other Red Wing this season.

There's "real life" value in a player who can log heavy ice time from the back end, but Daley's not doing much of anything for fantasy owners. The industrious right defenseman only has one point (an assist) through 18 games, and there's almost no way that he'll match his 19-point output as a Penguin in 2016-17. Leave him on the virtual waiver wire.