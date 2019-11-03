Daley (undisclosed) did not finish Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Daley skated 13:46 in the contest and went minus-2 before exiting in the third period. Coach Jeff Blashill had no update on Daley's condition in his post-game interview. If he's out for an extended time, the Red Wings will miss his veteran presence, but he has yet to record a point in 11 contests this year.