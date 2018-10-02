According to coach Jeff Blashill, Daley (lower body) will very likely play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings will be happy to have Daley available against Columbus, as they're currently dealing with several injuries at defense, but his status won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he only totaled nine goals and 16 points in 77 contests last campaign, and isn't worth consideration in most formats.