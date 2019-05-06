Daley (upper body) dealt with six injuries in the 2018-19 campaign, with only two goals and six assists representing his point total over 44 games.

Injuries largely sapped what little fantasy value Daley had coming into his 15th NHL campaign. He averaged 18:34 of ice time, but his power-play action was reduced to seconds, and the Toronto native has a lot to prove to GM Steve Yzerman in the final year of a three-year, $9 million deal. There will be plenty of defenseman worth drafting ahead of him for fantasy purposes, but he remains valuable to the Wings on the penalty kill.