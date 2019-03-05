Daley (upper body) continues to skate and therefore could be an option for Tuesday night's road game against the Avalanche, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

It would be huge for the Red Wings if Daley ends up suiting up. After all, it's been determined that power-play quarterback Mike Green will miss 7-to-10 days due to a liver-attacking virus having resurfaced. Unfortunately, Daley isn't a viable fantasy option as the owner of two goals and five helpers through 38 games.