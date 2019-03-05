Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Eyeing return Tuesday
Daley (upper body) continues to skate and therefore could be an option for Tuesday night's road game against the Avalanche, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
It would be huge for the Red Wings if Daley ends up suiting up. After all, it's been determined that power-play quarterback Mike Green will miss 7-to-10 days due to a liver-attacking virus having resurfaced. Unfortunately, Daley isn't a viable fantasy option as the owner of two goals and five helpers through 38 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...