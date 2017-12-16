Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Finally buries puck into net
Daley deposited his first goal as a Red Wing on Friday, contributing to a 3-1 home win over the Maple Leafs by brushing the twine shorthanded.
A single helper represented Daley's only point through the first 27 games, but now he's factored into a scoring play in three straight -- adding one goal and two helpers. Still, we remain skeptical that he can keep this up for very long, particularly because the Canadian is more of a shot-blocking and puck-clearing presence than someone who will light up the fantasy scoreboard.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...