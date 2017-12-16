Daley deposited his first goal as a Red Wing on Friday, contributing to a 3-1 home win over the Maple Leafs by brushing the twine shorthanded.

A single helper represented Daley's only point through the first 27 games, but now he's factored into a scoring play in three straight -- adding one goal and two helpers. Still, we remain skeptical that he can keep this up for very long, particularly because the Canadian is more of a shot-blocking and puck-clearing presence than someone who will light up the fantasy scoreboard.