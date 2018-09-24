Daley scored his first goal of the preseason Sunday in a 3-2 road win over the Penguins.

Daley's second-period marker came against his former team, with the industrious blueliner beating Casey DeSmith stick side. The veteran started slowly with the Red Wings last season, as he recorded only one point (an assist) through the first two months. However, Daley still ended up with nine goals and 16 points through 77 games, despite taking a career-high 58.2 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone.