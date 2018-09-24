Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Finds back of net in victory
Daley scored his first goal of the preseason Sunday in a 3-2 road win over the Penguins.
Daley's second-period marker came against his former team, with the industrious blueliner beating Casey DeSmith stick side. The veteran started slowly with the Red Wings last season, as he recorded only one point (an assist) through the first two months. However, Daley still ended up with nine goals and 16 points through 77 games, despite taking a career-high 58.2 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Mediocre season in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Tallies two points•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Secures win with beautiful wrister•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Scores fourth goal of season in Wednesday's return•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out at least two more games•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...