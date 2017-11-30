Daley (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Thursday night versus the Kings.

Detroit has lost five straight games, and while Daley is basically worthless in fantasy leagues -- he has just one assist for his lone point in 23 games -- the Wings could certainly use him. After all, he's averaging 20:43 of ice time this season, with 29 blocked shots to the benefit of goalies Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek.