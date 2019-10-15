Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Given clean bill of health
Detroit activated Daley (lower body) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Although Daley's now presumably healthy, he's not expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canucks. The veteran blueliner will be a nice rotational option for the Red Wings this season, but he's only totaled eight points in 46 games over the last two campaigns, and won't be a useful fantasy option this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.