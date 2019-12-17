Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Given some rest
Daley was excused from Sunday's game against the Kings due to maintenance, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Daley has been limited to 14 of a possible 35 games this season, and it's clear that the team doesn't want to push the veteran too hard physically. The Wings reportedly anticipate having him back in the lineup Tuesday against the visiting Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.