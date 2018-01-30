Play

Daley (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Sharks on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Daley's reintroduction to the lineup comes after a three-game stretch in the press box. Excluding a mid-December four-game point streak, the Toronto native has been ineffective offensively this season (seven points in 43 games) and will likely miss the 20-point mark for the second consecutive season. Xavier Ouellet will get bounced from the blue line in favor of Daley.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories