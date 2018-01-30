Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Good to go Wednesday
Daley (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Sharks on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Daley's reintroduction to the lineup comes after a three-game stretch in the press box. Excluding a mid-December four-game point streak, the Toronto native has been ineffective offensively this season (seven points in 43 games) and will likely miss the 20-point mark for the second consecutive season. Xavier Ouellet will get bounced from the blue line in favor of Daley.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out at least two more games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Will sit out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Very questionable for Monday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Won't return Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Beats Ben Bishop in first minute•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Finally buries one•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...