Daley (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Sharks on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Daley's reintroduction to the lineup comes after a three-game stretch in the press box. Excluding a mid-December four-game point streak, the Toronto native has been ineffective offensively this season (seven points in 43 games) and will likely miss the 20-point mark for the second consecutive season. Xavier Ouellet will get bounced from the blue line in favor of Daley.