Daley logged a team-high 25:04 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Panthers.

Daley missed the scoresheet for the third time in four games this season, though he did manage two hits and just as many blocked shots on the way to Detroit's first win of 2018-19. Fantasy owners shouldn't be scouting Daley barring a desperate need for help on the virtual blue line, but Wings fan will be happy to know that the hard-working skater seems to have fully worked past an upper-body injury that kept Daley out of four straight games from Oct. 8 through the 15th.