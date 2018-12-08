Daley (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Daley's placement on injured reserve was almost certainly made retroactive, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. Either way, the veteran blueliner has only totaled 21 points in 98 appearances over the past two seasons, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability.

