Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Last-second scratch
Daley (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Islanders.
With Daley unavailable, Brian Lashoff will draw into the lineup against New York. The veteran blueliner will hope to heal up in time for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers.
