Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Late scratch Sunday
Daley was not one the ice for warmups and appears to be a late scratch for Sunday's game against the Kings, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Daley has appeared in the last three contests after his 16-game absence while dealing with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear if his scratch Sunday is related to that injury but an update on his status should be available after the game.
