Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Late scratch Tuesday
Daley (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
It's unclear when he suffered this injury since he was expected to slot into the lineup while Jonathan Ericsson sat out. Instead, the two will switch roles. This move shouldn't affect the fantasy realm since Daley has just seven points in 38 games, but the Red Wings penalty kill may suffer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...