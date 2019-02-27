Daley (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

It's unclear when he suffered this injury since he was expected to slot into the lineup while Jonathan Ericsson sat out. Instead, the two will switch roles. This move shouldn't affect the fantasy realm since Daley has just seven points in 38 games, but the Red Wings penalty kill may suffer.

