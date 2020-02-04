Play

Daley (undisclosed) blocked four shots, fired two shots on net and added two PIM in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Flyers.

Daley missed one game with the injury. The 36-year-old has had trouble staying healthy this season. He's been limited to five helpers, 32 blocks, 27 shots and a minus-15 rating in 28 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories