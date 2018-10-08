Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Leaves game after awkward fall
Daley (undisclosed) left Sunday's game versus the Kings.
Daley left early in Sunday's affair, having played fewer than four minutes prior to his departure. The 34-year-old tweaked his knee, appearing to get his skate caught in the ice. Matters were made worse when Daley's head, during the fall, collided with the knee of a Kings player. Having just returned from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss time, this is an unfortunate development for the veteran blueliner.
