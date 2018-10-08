Daley (undisclosed) left Sunday's game versus the Kings.

Daley left early in Sunday's affair, having played fewer than four minutes prior to his departure. The 34-year-old tweaked his knee, appearing to get his skate caught in the ice. Matters were made worse when Daley's head, during the fall, collided with the knee of a Kings player. Having just returned from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss time, this is an unfortunate development for the veteran blueliner.