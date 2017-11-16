Daley suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Flames and will not return, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Daley has been playing over 30 shifts per contest, logging 22:05 of ice time a night. This hasn't been reflected on the stat line, though, as the veteran has just one assist and a minus-5 rating through 18 games. Daley's injury will be evaluated Thursday, and his next chance to play will be Friday against Buffalo.