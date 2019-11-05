Per coach Jeff Blashill, Daley (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Rangers or Friday's matchup with Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

At this point it appears highly likley that Daley will miss Detroit's next two contests with his undisclosed issue, so he'll almost certainly have to wait for Sunday's game against Vegas for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. The veteran blueliner has gone scoreless in 11 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.