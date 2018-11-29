Daley (lower body) isn't expected to be out long term, but may miss Detroit's two games this weekend, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

Daley got banged up Wednesday against the Blues and was unable to return to the game. The Wings already have seven healthy defensemen on their roster, so if the 35-year-old does miss this weekend's games with the Bruins and Avalanche, they won't need to call anybody up from AHL Grand Rapids.