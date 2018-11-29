Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Likely out through weekend
Daley (lower body) isn't expected to be out long term, but may miss Detroit's two games this weekend, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
Daley got banged up Wednesday against the Blues and was unable to return to the game. The Wings already have seven healthy defensemen on their roster, so if the 35-year-old does miss this weekend's games with the Bruins and Avalanche, they won't need to call anybody up from AHL Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out for remainder of game•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Manages assist in barnburner•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Strong own-zone effort Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Heavily utilitized in victory•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Back at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...