Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Manages assist in barnburner
Daley delivered a primary assist but went minus-3 in Monday's 7-5 home loss to the Blue Jackets.
Even with Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) activated from injured reserve, Ansar Khan of MLive.com doesn't view Daley as a candidate to start watching games from the press box, opining that coach Jeff Blashill would be more inclined to have a guy like Nick Jensen sit out as a healthy scratch. Still, Daley only has one goal and four assists through 20 games and shouldn't be relied upon in fantasy unless you're desperate for blueliners.
