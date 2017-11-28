Red Wings' Trevor Daley: May be available Thursday
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is hoping Daley (undisclosed) can play Thursday against the Kings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Only offensive defenseman Mike Green is averaging more ice time among the Wings than Daley and his 20:43 mark, as the latter plays with relentlessness in a shutdown role and contributes in other ways that help his team but don't necessarily gel with the fantasy landscape. Daley is averaging more than one shot per game, but his first goal donning the Winged Wheel has eluded him through 23 contests.
