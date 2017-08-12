Play

Daley is not expected to join Mike Green as a first-pairing defenseman this season, NHL.com reports.

The boys in Motown were lackluster on the man advantage last season, ranking 27th in the league with a conversion rate of 15.1 percent. Daley was brought in to help the Wings with several facets of the game -- particularly special teams -- but we suspect that Danny Dekeyser, who's heading into his sixth year with Detroit, is projected to line up with Green since he's so familiar with the club. Of course, Green and Daley have similar playing styles; they are both puck-controlling offensive defensemen, which is perhaps another reason why Daley is looking at a middle-six assignment in the upcoming season. At any rate, he should be able to at least match the 20:23 of average ice time as a Penguin last season.

