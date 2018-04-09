Daley wound up with nine goals, seven assists, and a minus-5 rating through 77 games in his debut season with Detroit.

The veteran seemed to have trouble adapting to coach Jeff Blashill's schema on the blue line, as defenseman Mike Green has been the team's only legitimate offensive threat in recent years. Daley didn't record a single man-advantage point, though scoring nine times likely was his saving grace for owners who had used him in some of the deeper fantasy leagues. With Mike Green expected to move on as an unrestricted free agent this summer, Daley could be in line for as much playing time as he can handle in 2018-19.