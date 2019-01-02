Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Moves to IR
Daley (foot) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Since Daley will be out for 3-to-5 weeks, the Wings shifted the veteran blueliner to injured reserve in order to recall reinforcement two-time Calder Cup winner Brian Lashoff from AHL Grand Rapids. This Detroit team has had terrible luck with injuries when it comes to the blue-line cast this season, often having to deploy several rookies simultaneously. For Daley, he presses pause on his 2018-19 campaign, having posted two goals and four assists through 31 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...