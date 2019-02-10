Daley (foot) will not play Sunday against the Blackhawks, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said he'll update the defenseman's status before Tuesday's game versus the Predators, The Associated Press reports.

Daley will miss his 16th consecutive game Sunday, leaving the Wings with little choice but to continue playing Nikas Kronwall, who has a permanently damaged left knee, with regularity. Daley remains on injured reserve, but it sounds like he has a chance to return this week.