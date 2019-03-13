Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Notches rare point
Daley recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a hit over 20:44 of ice time Tuesday against the Lightning.
Daley had gone without a point in his previous six games and owns just two points dating back to Dec. 18, though he missed 18 contests over that span. The veteran blueliner has never been a fantasy juggernaut, but there's little reason at this point to roster him in the vast majority of leagues.
