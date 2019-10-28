The Red Wings have been victorious in just one of eight games with Daley in the lineup this season.

Daley is still searching for his first point, with his fantasy prospects dimmed even further by a lower-body injury that had sent him to injured reserve in the early going. It's not like Daley isn't capable of generating offense; in fact, he's turned in seven seasons with 20 points or more, but the Wings are only sending him to the ice for 14:12 per game, a career-low pace. It's safe to ignore Daley in just about every fantasy format.