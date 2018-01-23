Daley (lower body) will not return before the weekend, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

This effectively rules out Daley for Tuesday's match against the Flyers and also a battle against the struggling Blackhawks scheduled for Thursday. While he hasn't been a fantasy-friendly commodity as the owner of a mere seven points though 43 games, Daley's absence hurts this Wings given that he's been averaging 20:20 of ice time, which has to be distributed among a crop of defenders comprised of veterans past their prime and those too inexperienced to push the team over the top in a given contest.