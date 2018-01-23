Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out at least two more games
Daley (lower body) will not return before the weekend, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
This effectively rules out Daley for Tuesday's match against the Flyers and also a battle against the struggling Blackhawks scheduled for Thursday. While he hasn't been a fantasy-friendly commodity as the owner of a mere seven points though 43 games, Daley's absence hurts this Wings given that he's been averaging 20:20 of ice time, which has to be distributed among a crop of defenders comprised of veterans past their prime and those too inexperienced to push the team over the top in a given contest.
