Daley (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's contest against the Panthers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Daley missed the first five games of December while on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, so it's possible that it's related to that. On Dec. 23 against Toronto, the 35-year-old journeyman tightened his laces for his 1,000th NHL contest. For now, he should be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update.