Daley (upper body) is not expected to suit up in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Daley was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Bruins with the upper-body issue and never returned. As evidenced by this news, the injury will force him to miss more time, and the timeline regarding his return remains unclear. With Daley sidelined, look for Madison Bowey to ascend into the lineup Sunday.