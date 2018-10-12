Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Out through Monday
Daley (lower body) has been ruled out through Monday's contest against the Canadiens, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Daley had been ruled out for Saturday's contest, but another one can be tacked on to his confirmed absences. The blueliner's status beyond that remains a mystery, but the 34-year-old blueliner isn't of much concern in most fantasy circles given his 16 points -- nine goals and seven assists -- over 77 games last season.
