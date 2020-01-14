Play

Daley (undisclosed) isn't listed in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.

Daley will miss his fourth straight game with this unspecified injury. His absence isn't the concern of fantasy gamers, as he's posted one assist, a minus-13 rating and 19 shots on net over 22 games. Brian Lashoff is expected to stay in the lineup in Daley's place.

